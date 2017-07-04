Tyga Who? Kylie Jenner Unveils New Tattoo Replacing Lowercase ‘T’ with ‘LA’

Kylie Jenner has officially moved on.

The 19-year-old reality star got an ankle tattoo redone following her break up with Tyga. Where once a lowercase ‘t’ was, Jenner has replaced it with a lowercase ‘la.’

The pair decided to take a break in April following three years of dating. Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE at the time that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and the rapper had decided to take a step back from each other.

“They tend to take little breaks all the time and then get back together,” said one insider. “It’s definitely possible they’ll work things out again.”

Jenner and Tyga, 27, were first linked in the fall of 2014, though they did not confirm their relationship until March 2015. After Jenner’s 18th birthday in August of that year, the two became much more open as a couple, regularly stepping out together and documenting much of their love on social media.

Jenner is now dating rapper Travis Scott, 25, sparking dating rumors in April when the two attended Coachella together.

Since then, the couple has been spotted walking arm-in-arm in Boston, enjoying an “affectionate” dinner in Mexico and packing on some serious PDA outside the rapper’s home.

They even got matching tattoos recently.

A source told PEOPLE the two got “matching butterfly tattoos on their ankles that they were showing off to their friends and family. They were super affectionate and Travis was constantly kissing Kylie on the cheek and whispering in her ear. Their relationship seems to be getting stronger and they’re closer than ever.”