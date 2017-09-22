Tyga Reportedly Responds to Ex Kylie Jenner’s Pregnancy News: ‘Hell Nah Thats My Kid’

Tyga is stirring the pot.

According to screenshots captured by fans, the rapper — who dated Kylie Jenner on and off for years before the duo split in April — responded to his ex’s baby news by claiming he fathered her baby.

Multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 20, is expecting a girl in February with her new boyfriend Travis Scott, 25.

“Hell nah thats my kid,” Tyga — whom a source confirms is now dating Kamilla Osman (who bears a striking resemblance to Kim Kardashian) — reportedly captioned a now-deleted photo of a news article about Jenner’s pregnancy on his Snapchat account.

TYGA POSTED THIS ON SNAP AND DELETED IT WHERE IS MAURY POVICH WHEN YOU NEED HIM???!!! pic.twitter.com/2zVSr3MypL — Frank White (@SplashyStacks) September 22, 2017

Tyga on snapchat saying the baby is his, help pic.twitter.com/ciqsQitx0B — TherapistBae (@Spikes_Lipstick) September 22, 2017

Tyga, 27, and Jenner kept their romance under wraps for months before going public shortly before she turned 18. They had a tumultuous relationship before officially calling it quits this spring after Jenner began hanging out with Scott.

“Kylie broke up with Tyga partly because she felt too young to get serious,” an insider told PEOPLE on Friday. “Now she’s having a baby with a guy she just started dating. People around her are really surprised. It happened really fast, but for Kylie, being with Travis is so different than anyone else. She’s so in love with him. She’s really excited.”