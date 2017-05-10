H2-OMG! Kylie Jenner Seeks Emergency Oxygen to Combat Altitude Sickness in South America

Kylie Jenner modeled a hot new accessory on Tuesday: an oxygen tank and mask.

The 19-year old cosmetics queen shared a series of videos of herself on Snapchat receiving the medical treatment after experiencing altitude sickness while visiting South America.

“At this altitude of 11,000 feet above sea level, you can feel nauseous, have headaches — feel like you’re having the worst hangover ever,” a doctor tells her fans in the video. “Kylie’s getting oxygen so she’ll feel better.”

For what it’s worth, Jenner appeared to be in good spirits. Dressed in a red Adidas track suit, she joked around with pal Jordyn Woods and even posed for a still photo with her medical technician while flipping off the camera with her middle finger.

Earlier in the day, local newspapers reported Jenner and her mother Kris, 61, visited the Delgado Clinic in Lima, Peru.

The stop was part of Jenner’s continued work with Smile Train, a non-profit organization that offers free surgeries to children in developing countries who have cleft lips or palate.

Last year, Jenner launched a special-edition lip kit in collaboration with the charity — donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the pale pink matte lipstick (fittingly named “Smile”) to Smile Train.

Launched on World Smile Day, celebrated annually on the first Friday in October, the special edition kit sold out almost instantly. A January relaunch of the kit was an equal success.

In its two limited runs, the kit amassed nearly $500,000 for the charity — funding 1,800 surgeries for children born with cleft palates.

“Smile Train has been aware of Kylie’s generous heart and her commitment to helping children through her #IAmMoreThan social media campaign and her many visits to children’s hospitals,” Susannah Schaefer, CEO of Smile Train, previously told PEOPLE.

“Kylie has a beautiful smile herself, yet we were most impressed with her selflessness, huge heart and extremely generous giving spirit,” Schaefer added. “Everyone here at Smile Train, and all of the cleft children around the world that she has helped, couldn’t be more grateful.”