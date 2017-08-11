New Bling? Kylie Jenner Spotted Wearing Diamond Necklace After Birthday Celebration with Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner‘s 20th birthday celebrations so far have included a surprise party (sexy ice sculpture and all), a lavish string orchestra and a klassic Kylie lingerie photo shoot — and it’s safe to say it’s probably not over yet.

On Thursday evening, the Life of Kylie star enjoyed a low-key family celebration at home before hitting a movie theater with her beau Travis Scott for a double date with sister Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The crew were joined by a few others pals, including Jenner’s bestie Jordyn Woods.

But what fans were quick to point out was the fact that Jenner was sporting some new bling — a very sparkly new diamond necklace, which E! News reports was a birthday gift from her 25-year-old rapper boyfriend. (According to the outlet, the orchestra was also planned by Scott.)

On Thursday, Jenner took to her website and app to reflect on her birthday by sharing a list of “moments that made the last year of my life so great.”

In addition to hitting a few milestones in her professional life — the creation of The Kylie Shop and her booming cosmetics company — she also commemorated going blonde for New York Fashion Week, her 2017 calendar shoot with Terry Richardson (something she’d been wanting to do “forever”) and her Barbie-themed Flaunt magazine shoot.

And of course, she also expanded her family — her dog family, that is. Her two Italian greyhounds, Norman and Bambi, had surprise babies!

“My babies had babies!” she gushed. “Can’t you handle how cute little Harlie and Rosie are?!”