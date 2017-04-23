Anti-Fur Protesters Disrupt Kylie Jenner’s Las Vegas Appearance

Kylie Jenner‘s appearance in Las Vegas on Saturday night was overshadowed by protesters.

Jenner arrived several hours late to her advertised appearance at Sugar Factory’s Las Vegas grand opening on Saturday, waving to the hundreds of fans who waited for about three hours to simply get a glimpse of the 19-year-old makeup mogul.

Fans screamed from the ground floor and from an overhanging balcony when the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed up to the red carpet, where she wore a figure-flattering striped bodycon dress. Moments after she was there, four protesters, dressed in casual clothes, stood up and began shouting, “She’s got blood on her hands,” referencing the times Jenner’s worn fur.

After quickly moving inside, Jenner was surrounded by friends. There, she toured the restaurant-confectionery and took selfies with fans but clearly felt shaken by the ordeal.

She shared a solo shot of her fur-free look on Instagram, captioning with two black heart emojis.

🖤🖤 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 22, 2017 at 9:42pm PDT

She had also announced her arrival to Sin City prior to the appearance, dressed in sweats and a crop top.

Hey Vegas 💫 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Apr 22, 2017 at 5:35pm PDT

Meanwhile, ex-boyfriend Tyga was spotted with a Jenner look-a-like in Los Angeles earlier this week.

In 2015, Jenner and sister Kendall, 21, collaborated with Sugar Factory to create their own couture lollipop line, “Kendall & Kylie.” For an eye-popping $26, fans can customize their pop flavor and handle for some Kardashian-style candy.