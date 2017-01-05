Kylie Jenner Gets Kissy in ‘Paradise’ — with a Parrot!

Kylie Jenner is getting kissy in paradise!

The youngest Jenner is soaking up the sun on vacation with her boyfriend Tyga, his 4-year-old son King, and her best friend Jordyn Woods — and is making some new friends while enjoying the bikini weather.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Jenner shared a video of herself on Instagram giving a kiss to a parrot. In the adorable video, Jenner, who is flanked by King and Tyga, places a seed between her lips, which the red and yellow parrot gently takes from her mouth with his beak.

💋 A video posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 3:23pm PST

Since leaving wintry Los Angeles for her oceanfront vacation, the Kylie Cosmetics founder has been sharing snapshots on social media.

“PARADISE,” she captioned a photo of herself and Tyga sitting side-by-side while enjoying the setting sun on the waterfront horizon.

PARADISE A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 4:00pm PST

And while many are hitting up the gym to ready for the upcoming summer bikini season, Jenner is already embracing her bathing suit bod.

In a series of snaps, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star documented herself from her hotel room posing in a green, two-piece bathing suit.

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 4, 2017 at 2:12pm PST

A video posted by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Jan 4, 2017 at 2:14pm PST

Anyone ready for more vacation?