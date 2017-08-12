Kylie Jenner’s Family Loves Her New Romance with Travis Scott: ‘Things Are So Different from Tyga,’ Says Source

Travis Scott has received all-around approval from his girlfriend’s high profile family.

A source close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians crew tells PEOPLE that Kylie Jenner‘s family “loves Travis,” after the two celebrated her 20th birthday.

“Kylie and Travis are doing great. Things are so different from Tyga,” the source says. “There is no drama with Travis. He is a cool guy. He treats Kylie with a lot of respect and love. Kylie is very happy.”

The insider adds that Scott, 25, gave Jenner a “very special” birthday gift — a diamond necklace, which she was “ecstatic” about.

Jenner, whose new show Life of Kylie premiered Sunday, rang in her birthday with Scott and her family — attending a Kendrick Lamar concert with him at the Staples Center on Thursday.

The couple then enjoyed a low-key family celebration at home before hitting a movie theater to see Halle Berry’s Kidnap together for a double date with sister Khloé Kardashian and her boyfriend Tristan Thompson. The crew were joined by a few others pals, including Jenner’s bestie Jordyn Woods.

Scott and Jenner first sparked dating rumors in April when they attended Coachella together.

It’s been a very big year for Jenner. Women’s Wear Daily reported Wednesday that the cosmetics mogul’s beauty brand raked in $420 million over the course of the last 18 months alone.

According to the site, Kylie Cosmetics is on track to see a 25 percent increase in sales this year alone, putting sales projections for 2017 at $386 million, and if growth continues at that pace Jenner will have $1 billion business on her hands by the times she’s 25.