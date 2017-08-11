Kylie Jenner's 'Never Had a Drink,' Her Celeb Crush Is 'Sexy' Bill Nye & 4 More Surprising Revelations

If you think you know everything about Kylie Jenner, think again.

In a new BuzzFeed video, the Life of Kylie star and her bestie Jordyn Woods got together to cuddle puppies and spill some tea about their lives, starting with a bombshell that will probably send Kylie’s Kingdom reeling: Her celebrity crush is none other than Bill Nye the Science Guy.

“I love Bill Nye the Science Guy!” she gushed. “For real, he is sexy, lemme tell you. If I had to say someone else, probably … No — it’s only Bill Nye.”

An even juicier tidbit of information is the fact that Jenner and Woods actually once approached Nye for a photo on the street — and he turned them down.

“We tried to take a picture with him once,” she explained. “He said no. I totally understand when you just want to say no, but, like, we were really upset.”

As for what she’s most looking forward to about being in her 20s, Jenner (who just rang in her 20th birthday) said she’s itching for the big 2-1.

“Probably turning 21 — I feel like that’s fun. You know, I’ve never had a drink before,” she said as the two dissolved into giggles. “I just wanna know what it’s like!”

The reality star also dished on who her favorite sister is right now, which she says “changes every day.”

“I’m gonna say Kim [Kardashian West],” she said. “I feel like I go to different sisters for different problems, and right now me and Kim have just been relating a lot and talking.”

“Tomorrow it’ll probably be somebody new,” she added. “But Kim right now is my fave.”

Kardashian West, 36, is also one of Jenner’s style icons — unsurprisingly, she gets most of her style inspo from her famous family and friends.

“Kendall [Jenner]‘s killing it,” she said. “Bella Hadid is killing it. Kim. … Just pretty much my friends and family [are who] I look at for style.”

And while it’s not exactly news, Jenner also touched on one of the most glorious moments in Keeping Up with the Kardashians history: That time Kardashian West lost her $75,000 diamond earring after her ex-husband Kris Humphries pushed her in the ocean. As fans of the show know, Jenner, who was 14 at the time, later recovered it in a stroke of pure luck.

“It was pretty deep, but there [weren’t] a lot of waves,” recalled Jenner to BuzzFeed. “And Kim kind of like, threw a tantrum immediately when she found out that she lost it and I was like, ‘No — this is fine!’ “

“I went under there and it was saltwater, so it kind of hurt to open my eyes, but I just looked around and I saw something shining,” she continued. “Swam all the way down there — it was like 10 ft. — picked it up, and it was the shining diamond! I literally found it in two minutes.”

Well, good to know she’s still scoring diamonds to this very day.