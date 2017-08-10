A 'Dream Come True' & a 'Dirrty' Halloween: Birthday Girl Kylie Jenner Shares Highlights from Her Last Year

It’s been a big year for Kylie Jenner.

The Life of Kylie star turned 20 on Thursday, and she took to her website and app to celebrate by sharing a few “moments that made the last year of my life so great.”

Up first? She expanded her family — her dog family, that is. Her two Italian greyhounds, Norman and Bambi, had surprise babies!

“My babies had babies!” she gushed. “Can’t you handle how cute little Harlie and Rosie are?!”

Jenner also hit a few milestones in her professional life, starting with the creation of The Kylie Shop (“Creating my own merch was a dream come true for me!”) and her booming cosmetics company. But of all her Kylie Cosmetics creations, she’s most proud of her special-edition lip kit with Smile Train, a non-profit organization that provides support and corrective surgery for children in developing countries with the birth condition.

“I donated 100 percent of the net proceeds from my Smile Lip Kit to Smile Train, which provides cleft surgery for children in the developing world,” she said. “Presenting them with the check was big moment for me!”

Of course, several of the reality star’s favorite moments were style- and beauty-related, starting with going blonde for New York Fashion Week, a process which “took a couple of days” but was “so worth it.” There was also the 2017 Met Ball, which she “still can’t believe” she attended with Donatella Versace. (In case you were curious, her custom sheer Atelier Versace dress with floral embellishment and beaded fringe was another “dream come true.”)

FROM PEN: Rose Byrne Reveals the ‘Rolls-Royce of Spanx’ She Wore to the Met Gala

And while every day is basically a photo shoot in the Life of Kylie, her two favorites were her 2017 calendar shoot with Terry Richardson (something she’d been wanting to do “forever”) and her Barbie-themed Flaunt magazine shoot.

Last but not least, one of King Kylie’s favorite memories (and ours, too!) were the two times she impersonated a vintage Christina Aguilera — and nailed it.

“Christina Aguilera loved my ‘Dirrty’ Halloween costume so much, she asked me to do it again for her birthday in December!” she said. “How could I say no to Xtina?”