RHOBH Star Kyle Richards on the Challenges of Having Her Daughter Away at School: 'I Cry'

Kyle Richards‘ daughter left the nest and it has been an emotional adjustment for the reality star.

Stopping by PEOPLE Now, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opened up about coping with the fact that her daughterAlexia, 20, is away at college.

“It’s hard having her away, she’s such a home girl,” Richards admitted. “When she comes home to visit, which is often, she cries every time she leaves. I cry… it’s hard.”

“But I think Boston is an amazing place. I’m happy to know that she’s there. I feel safe and she’s loving it,” the reality star added. “She’s doing a semester abroad — Barcelona.”

That means one thing, Richards will be visiting Spain!

The 47-year-old happily revealed, “Of course, I’m going to be there!”

As for seeing her daughter over the holidays this year, Richards admitted that everyone will be celebrating together in Los Angeles.

“We really go over the top,” she said. “We all have our trees up way too soon… like before Thanksgiving.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Tuesdays (9 p.m. ET) on Bravo.