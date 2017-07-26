Kristin Chenoweth is fab at 49!

The star celebrated her birthday Monday night at BOA Steakhouse in West Hollywood with a group of five friends.

During the celebration, she and her pals tucked into filet mignon, salmon, sautéed spinach, baklava and more while sipping on tequila cocktails, martinis and wine at the IDG-owned restaurant.

“She was beaming and couldn’t have been more thrilled to ring in another year with her closest friends,” says a source.

As the birthday bash wrapped up, her friends presented her with a “plethora” of gifts, including Tiffany jewelry, presents from Nordstrom and an autographed War Paint poster signed by Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole (two of Chenoweth’s idols).

Custom desserts topped with sparklers were also brought out for the actress as her friends sang a round of “Happy Birthday.”

“Other diners also chimed in and sang,” says the source. “Her reaction lit up the entire room!”