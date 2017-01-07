Kristin Cavallari Thanks Jay Cutler for Making Her ‘Feel So Special and Loved’ on Her 30th Birthday

Happy 3-0, Kristin Cavallari!

The Laguna Beach and The Hills alum turned 30 on Thursday and rang in her next decade of life with “the most amazing surprise party,” thanks to her husband, Jay Cutler.

On Friday, the mother of three shared an adorable Instagram photo from her celebratory evening, and thanked the Chicago Bears quarterback for making her “feel so special and loved” on her big day.

“This is the only somewhat decent picture I have from last night (and we’re both clearly sober) but Jay really went all out for my 30th birthday,” Cavallari captioned a sweet photo of herself and Cutler kissing underneath a streamer-filled ceiling.

“He threw the most amazing surprise party and made me feel so special and loved and I will forever be grateful for this man, my family, and all my amazing friends,” she penned, and added, “I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such incredible people in my life.”

Cavallari and the NFL player, who share three children together — sons Camden Jack, 4, and Jaxon Wyatt, 2, and daughter Saylor James, 1 — wed in 2013 and will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary on June 7.

In October, the former MTV star opened up to PEOPLE about parenting alongside her husband.

“Becoming a mom is really where I’ve blossomed … I finally feel like I’m where I’m supposed to be in my life,” she told PEOPLE.

“I’m very comfortable with being a mom, and I’m proud of the way that we’ve raised our kids,” said the fashion designer and author, who added, “I’ve done a few controversial things apparently, but I’m so confident in my decisions and my kids are happy and healthy, and that’s all I care about.”