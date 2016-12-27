Kristin Cavallari Says She Still Deals With Bullying Every Day on Social Media: ‘It’s Not About You, It’s About Them’

Bullying is an important issue, and it affects non-famous and famous people alike.

PEOPLE Now recently asked several stars to share their unique experiences being bullied or cyberbullied — and how they’ve learned to cope.

“The one time in my life I felt like I didn’t fit in was every time I had to move schools,” explained Top Chef host Padma Lakshmi, 46. “I went back and forth a lot between New York and India and it was hard to fit in. Sometimes I got teased. Teased for what I brought to school for lunch, teased for my name, teased for how I looked. It was really hard when you’re growing up and you just want to fit in and be like someone else.”

“I can even remember their names — when I was in seventh grade it was Sylvia, when I was in eighth grade it was Patty,” she recalled. “One time somebody crushed an egg on my head and punched in the face — it was horrible. I used to be called giraffe and it just makes you feel so, so alone and so scared.”

Former Laguna Beach and The Hills star Kristin Cavallari, 29, said she still deals with bullying every single day on social media.

“People always say stuff to me on Instagram and you just have to remember that people who are going to comment [stuff like that], they’re obviously coming from an insecure place,” she said. “When you’re happy with your life and everything’s cool, you’re not going to go and try to put someone else down. So just remember: It’s not about you, it’s about them, and all you have to do is block them and delete the comments.”

Disney Channel star Olivia Holt is only 19, but she’s already taught herself to deal with the attacks.

“All throughout middle school, it was a really tough time for me,” she confessed. “My middle school was kind of like a high school: cliques here and there, and people talking about each other … and it can get to a point where it’s hurtful, it’s stressful, it’s painful, and sometimes when you get online and you pretend to be somebody you’re not and you say those mean and hurtful things I think you have to think about the other person, and what they might be going through, and what happens behind closed doors. Because I don’t think people think about that before they actually write something that’s going to be hurtful to that person and kind of ruin who they are as an individual.”

Victoria Justice, 23, said she experienced bullying in middle school because of her work as an actress.

“This girl that I thought I was friends with and that a bunch of my friends were friends with was having her bat mitzvah and she invited everyone except for me,” she recalled. “Another friend of mine asked her why and she said it was because I was on a TV show so I was going to try and ‘steal the spotlight.’ So that was kind of a bummer.”

Less Than Perfect star Sara Rue, who said she felt bullied throughout her entire childhood, had some sound advice for anyone experiencing the same struggles.

“Kids are mean and I guess what I want to say is it gets better,” she said. “Believe in yourself and find the strength inside you to grow and to become the best person you can be — and don’t let them get you down.”