Kristin Cavallari Congratulates Husband Jay Cutler on Returning to NFL with Miami Dolphins: ‘So Excited for My Man’

Kristin Cavallari is “so excited” for Jay Cutler and his return to the NFL!

Cutler, 34, signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Miami Dolphins, just three months after retiring and becoming a game analyst in May, according to ESPN, and Cavallari couldn’t be more thrilled for her husband and the new journey ahead.

“And he’s off…but this time as a dolphin 🐬 so excited for my man on this next journey #MiamiDolphins,” Cavallari, 30, captioned an Instagram photo of the couple sharing a sweet smooch on Monday.

Cutler, 34, first took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that he would be joining the Miami Dolphins. “Fins Up!” he tweeted.

The NFL star was initially reluctant about returning to football, and Miami even raised it’s monetary offer for the quarter back — the multi-million-dollar deal stands to make $3 million in incentives, according to the sports site.

He spent the last few months working with Fox Sports and officials with the network gave their well wishes in a statement to ESPN, saying “We loved our time working with Jay and wish him the best back on the field this year with the Dolphins.”

Before his retirement, Cutler was cut by the Chicago Bears in March following eight seasons with the team. In April, the couple announced that they are relocating from the Windy City to Nashville.

Earlier this year, the former Hills star gushed about her husband in a touching Instagram post.

Reflecting on the surprise 30th birthday party that Cutler planned for her, Cavallari wrote: “This is the only somewhat decent picture I have from last night (and we’re both clearly sober) but Jay really went all out for my 30th birthday. He threw the most amazing surprise party and made me feel so special and loved and I will forever be grateful for this man, my family, and all my amazing friends. I am the luckiest girl in the world to have such incredible people in my life.”

The pair wed in 2013 and share three children together: sons Camden Jack, 4, and Jaxon Wyatt, 2, and daughter Saylor James, 1.