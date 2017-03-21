Kristen Bell Says Therapy Is the Secret Behind Her Happy Marriage to Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are known as a fun-loving duo — just check out their famous La-Z-Boy battle or their pranks on each other — but when times get tough, they turn to therapy to mend their relationship.

Speaking with PEOPLE on Monday at the Los Angeles premiere of CHiPS, a big-screen adaptation of the popular NBC series which stars Shepard, Bell shared that therapy is the secret to their 3½ years of marital bliss.

“We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories,” she said. “We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with.”

The 36-year-old actress then joked, “I guess there is no competition between us — we’re not generally up for the same roles, so we can kind of keep that separate.”

