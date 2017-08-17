Celebrity
From Going to Couples Therapy to Scheduling Sex: The Kristen Bell Guide to a Happy, Successful Marriage
The Bad Moms actress has doled out words of relationship wisdom through the years
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
PRACTICE EMPATHY
"Seeing the world through his eyes has really opened mine to knowing that [alcoholism] is a disease and nobody is choosing to drink more than others," Bell told E! News of putting herself in the shoes of husband Dax Shepard, who has been frank about his alcohol and drug addiction before becoming sober in 2004. "They are doing it because of a variety of reasons and they deserve the attention of a mental health professional, and not the county jail or however else we're choosing to pretend we're fixing the problem."
CONSIDER COUPLES THERAPY
Self-proclaimed opposites Bell and Shepard credit going to couples therapy early in their relationship for helping them work through initial trust issues and the occasional disagreement. "We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories," she told PEOPLE. "We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with."
DISAGREEMENTS SHOULD BE EMBRACED
"I used to have a temper. I loved slamming doors — I wanted a dramatic exit! But [Dax], having worked through a variety of emotional issues to get sober, said, 'This isn't going to work. This isn't how I'm going to communicate for the rest of my life,'" she told Good Housekeeping. "When someone doesn't fight back and goes, 'I don't want to do this,' that threat is real. It makes you reevaluate your behavior. The way Dax and I argue now — and we argue a lot; we disagree on almost everything! — is so healthy."
FACE THINGS HEAD ON
"If something pisses you off, you've got to find the balls to bring it up immediately, and say it in a way that the other person can hear," Bell shared in an interview with Good Housekeeping, adding that eye-rolling and contemptuous actions should not be exercised in a relationship.
FAMILY ALWAYS COMES FIRST
"I always think, if I'm on my deathbed, what am I gonna be thinking about? And it won't be some random movie I participated in, or some TV show," she shared. "It will be my family."
ROAD BLOCKS ARE EXPECTED …
… but it is possible to overcome those obstacles. "Our relationship wasn't perfect. We had a couple years of fighting and of growing pains and hating each other, then loving each other and going to couples therapy and we worked it out," the actress told Entertainment Tonight in 2015. "We earned each other."
SCHEDULING SEX SHOULD BE A PRIORITY
"We're pretty decent about staying on top of it," Bell said of the couple's sex life in the August issue of Redbook. "We'll be like, 'Okay, it's been how many days?' We find a night when nobody is coming over and we don't have to work super-early in the morning, and then we slot it in."
DON'T BE AFRAID TO STAND OUT TOGETHER
"Dax and I went to the premiere of #GOT last night. Everyone was in suits and dresses. People were sipping cocktails," Bell wrote on Instagram. "We were in tank tops that said 'Stark in the streets, Wildling in the sheets.' We sported temporary tattoos that said 'Ours Is The Fury and Winter Is Coming.' "
DIVORCE SHOULDN'T BE VIEWED AS A FAILURE
"I think there's a little bit of lack of acknowledgment about really loving something that was," she told E! News, referencing fans who were devastated about Chris Pratt and Anna Faris' split. "If there are two people that decide not to be together, it shouldn't really be a heartbreak for everyone." Instead, Bell added: "You should say, 'Oh, they tried. But that doesn't discount the lovely years they had together.' If I ever get divorced, I'm still going to be like, 'Wow, I loved being married to that man.' It's a little more nuanced I think than people want to acknowledge. I think it's the truth."
