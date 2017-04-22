Kristen Bell Is Still Confused by Husband Dax Shepard’s 3-Wheel Motorcycle: ‘Care to Explain?’

Kristen Bell is wagging her finger at Dax Shepard‘s latest stunt: a three-wheel motorcycle parked alongside their home — with a baby helmet included for daughters Delta and Lincoln!
“This thing keeps parking closer to the house. Next I know it will be right next to the lazy boy, front and center in my living room. Please note the car seat and baby helmet on the passenger side. Care to explain, @daxshepard ? #polaris #slingshot,” she captioned her Instagram of the black and orange vehicle.
The CHiPs star had captured Shepard’s vehicle when it was initially parked on their lawn.
“Excuse me, @daxshepard, WTF is on my front lawn right now?!” she wrote of the enormous bike earlier in April.
And in February, Bell, 36, had jokingly feuded with her hubby over their home furnishings, insisting that Shepard’s choice in placing his La-Z-Boy in the center of their living room was not acceptable in terms of tying the room together.
“He made an adorable argument about how epic his TV viewing experience will be if I let him keep it there. The man has lost his mind,” Bell joked.
Shepard’s argument was more on the side of television-enjoying comfort.
“The proof of this Lazyboy’s aesthetic appeal is written all over my face,” Shepard, 42, wrote in defense of his man cave prop.