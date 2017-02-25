‘The Man Has Lost His Mind’: Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Jokingly Feud Over His La-Z-Boy

Fun-loving spouses Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell shared their mutual disdain for the other’s choices in home furnishings with their Instagram followers on Friday.

In one corner sat Bell, who insisted that her husband’s choice in placing his La-Z-Boy in the center of their living room was not acceptable in terms of tying the room together, while Shepard’s argument was more on the side of television-enjoying comfort.

“This is not a bit. @daxshepard has sincerely suggested the new home for the La-Z-boy from his office be in the center of my living room,” wrote The Good Place actress, 36, next to a snap of Shepard lounging unapologetically in the chair.

“He made an adorable argument about how epic his TV viewing experience will be if I let him keep it there. The man has lost his mind.”

Shepard, 42, countered in advance of his wife’s post with a somewhat convincing argument tied to a photo of himself looking blissfully relaxed, writing, “My wife, in an attempt to discredit my character, will be posting a similar picture, but with the expressed intention of attacking my sense of style in home furnishings.”

“The proof of this La-Z-boy’s aesthetic appeal is written all over my face. #getcomfy #functionbeforefashion.”

Though the couple joke — and joking together is something they love to do — they have been honest and candid in the past about how they have made marriage work, including attending therapy together.

“I said to Kristen, ‘We should try hard to police ourselves about becoming contemptuous of each other,’ ” Shepard said in 2015. “If I ever see you roll your eyes at me, we need to hit pause and figure out what’s going on.’ ”

Added Bell, who shares daughters Delta, 2, and Lincoln, 3½, with the Parenthood alum, “I don’t mind advertising a healthy marriage. I’m trying, just like everyone else.”