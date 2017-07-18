Happy birthday, Kristen Bell!

The actress turned 37 on Tuesday, and hubby Dax Shepard was just one of several friends and costars who shared love and well wishes on social media.

Shepard, 42, took to Twitter to gush over his wife, writing, “On this day, many moons ago, the greatest wife, mother(of dragons) and friend arrived. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my [love].”

On this day, many moons ago, the greatest wife, mother(of dragons) and friend arrived. HAPPY BIRTHDAY my l❤ve @IMKristenBell — dax shepard (@daxshepard1) July 18, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres also got in on the fun with a montage video of Bell’s many appearances on talk show. (Who can ever forget the time DeGeneres, 59, gave us a very real sense of how much Bell loves sloths?)

Happy birthday to one of my favorite guests ever, @IMKristenBell. pic.twitter.com/xBjUEuYslU — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) July 18, 2017

Bell’s The Good Place costar Ted Danson, 69, also shared an adorable Twitter tribute to the actress: “Any place or thing in the universe can be up to 104% perfect. That’s how you got @ IMKristenBell. Happy Birthday, KB!”

Any place or thing in the universe can be up to 104% perfect. That's how you got @IMKristenBell. Happy Birthday, KB! pic.twitter.com/kmz5sJjc0m — Ted Danson (@TedDanson) July 18, 2017

It was just another shower of love from Danson, who previously told PEOPLE he “just adore[s]” his costar because she is “spectacular” and “gorgeous.”

It’s been a celebratory week all around for Bell, who celebrated the return of Game of Thrones on Sunday with a delicious buffet of Westeros-themed treats including Wildling Wings and “Dragon Eggs” (a.k.a. colorful deviled eggs).