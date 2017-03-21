Celebrity
11 Times Kristen Bell & Dax Shepard Made Us Believe in Love
Can you make it through without saying ‘aww’?
1. WHEN KRISTEN TEARED UP WHILE TALKING ABOUT DAX
"He's a wonderful father," the actress told CBS's Sunday Morning of her husband, whom she wed in 2013. "He knows the value of things. He was an addict for many, many years and he pulled himself out of it, and he's been sober for 11, 12 years now. ... And he knows how many times he's messed up and how many times he's been really close to losing everything."
2. WHEN DAX SURPRISED KRISTEN WITH A BOUQUET OF ROSES ON ELLEN
While promoting their new film, Bad Moms, Bell and costar Mila Kunis were surprised by their husbands – Dax Shepard and Ashton Kutcher, respectively – who were carrying bouquets of roses for their leading ladies. Can you say relationship goals?
3. WHEN DAX REVEALED WHAT MADE KRISTEN FALL FOR HIM
"She's way out of my league," Shepard told Queen Latifah on her talk show. "Learn to dance, young men, learn to dance. Make jokes and learn to dance, and you can land a Kristen Bell."
4. WHEN DAX WISHED KRISTEN A HAPPY BIRTHDAY ON TWITTER
And boy, was it steamy! "The world's most generous, thoughtful, nurturing, talented, determined woman turns thirty sex today! #AutocorrectMistakeOrNot," wrote Shepard on Twitter, only to have Bell promptly respond with an equally flirtatious tweet: "You're gonna get thirty sex tonight ya stud!!!"
5. WHEN THEY OPENLY SPOKE ABOUT GOING TO COUPLES THERAPY
Self-proclaimed opposites Bell and Shepard credit going to couples therapy early in their relationship for helping them work through initial trust issues and the occasional disagreement. "We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories," she told PEOPLE. "We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with."
6. WHEN KRISTEN REMINDED US HOW RELATABLE SHE & DAX REALLY ARE
"We're pretty decent about staying on top of it," Bell said of the couple's sex life in the August issue of Redbook. "We'll be like, 'Okay, it's been how many days?' We find a night when nobody is coming over and we don't have to work super-early in the morning, and then we slot it in."
7. WHEN DAX GOT KRISTEN THE BEST BIRTHDAY PRESENT, EVER
You know you've found your soulmate when he surprises you with a sloth on your 31st birthday – which is exactly what Shepard did for Bell. (Bonus points for the tears of joy.) "I immediately was overcome and thought, 'There's a sloth near,'" she told Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show. "And I didn't know how to process that because my entire life had been waiting for this moment, where I would get to interact with a sloth."
8. WHEN THEY FILMED A MUSIC VIDEO TOGETHER
Bell and Shepard enjoyed their final vacation before becoming parents with a trip to Africa, which was made exponentially cooler with a homemade music video of the pair lip-syncing along to Toto's "Africa." BRB, adding "film an adorable music video with bae" to our relationship bucket list.
9. WHEN THEY WORE MATCHING GAME OF THRONES SHIRTS
"Dax and I went to the premiere of #GOT last night. Everyone was in suits and dresses. People were sipping cocktails," Bell wrote on Instagram. "We were in tank tops that said 'Stark in the streets, Wildling in the sheets.' We sported temporary tattoos that said 'Ours Is The Fury and Winter Is Coming.' "
10. WHEN KRISTEN'S FIRST-EVER INSTAGRAM ALMOST BROKE THE INTERNET
So much cuteness in one picture – how is that even possible? "I don't know how to use Instagram but I do like this picture," Bell wrote, captioning a pic of herself sharing a kiss with her hubs.
11. WHEN DAX PLAYED MATCHMAKER FOR KRISTEN
During an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Shepard and Bell spoke about finally meeting their mutual celebrity crush, The Night Of's Riz Ahmed, at the 2017 Golden Globes. "I saw him first, and I thought she might be too shy to go up to him so I'm going to break the ice," he recalled to DeGeneres. "I said to him: 'Hey, my wife has a crush on you. I would love to introduce you to her.' "
