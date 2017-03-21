5. WHEN THEY OPENLY SPOKE ABOUT GOING TO COUPLES THERAPY

Self-proclaimed opposites Bell and Shepard credit going to couples therapy early in their relationship for helping them work through initial trust issues and the occasional disagreement. "We have a very healthy marriage and we got there by doing therapy when we needed it, and constantly doing fierce moral inventories," she told PEOPLE. "We both take responsibility when we are wrong, and I think it is easy to work with him because I married him, because I enjoy spending time with him and I trust him. That is exactly what I want in someone that I work with."