Kris Jenner Says Kanye West’s Meeting with Donald Trump ‘Wasn’t for Any Special Intention’

Kris Jenner is opening about Kanye West‘s December meeting with Donald Trump.

During a sit-down interview with Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was asked about 39-year-old West’s surprising meeting with President Trump two months ago.

“Is he friends with Trump? Is he going to visit him again? What is happening?” DeGeneres, 59, asked Jenner.

With a laugh, Jenner, 61, responded, “I don’t think so. I have no idea.”

According to Jenner, it came as a surprise to her when she found out that her son-in-law would be meeting with the businessman-turned-politician.

On Dec. 13, West was seen entering New York’s Trump Tower with his entourage, including a videographer and Jenner‘s boyfriend, Corey Gamble, to meet with then-President-elect Trump.

“He went, and Corey went with him, and they went because I think he had some issues that he might have wanted to talk about,” said Jenner. “I think that was the extent of it.”

DeGeneres quipped back: “We all have issues we want to talk about with him, but we’re not showing up.”

But Jenner told DeGeneres that she doesn’t believe there was any “specific intention” behind the meeting.

“He was lucky enough to be able to get an audience and talk about whatever they talked about,” said the KUWTK star, who added, “But I think that it wasn’t for any special intention.”

During the December meeting, cameras captured West and Trump standing close to each other as they smiled for photographers. The two hugged and shook hands before parting ways.

“We’ve been friends for a long time,” 70-year-old Trump told reporters as he posed for photos with West, and added that the pair met to discuss “life.”

In early February, West deleted five tweets that referenced President Trump from his Twitter.

The messages, sent after West met with Trump, explained his reasoning for convening with the politician (“to discuss multicultural issues”), alluded to West’s own, well-documented presidential aspirations (“#2024”), and displayed the autographed copy of Time‘s Person of the Year issue Trump had presented West.