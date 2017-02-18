Kris Jenner Wishes Paris Hilton a Happy Birthday — See the Throwback!

Kris Jenner wished Paris Hilton a very special birthday with an unbelievable throwback!

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo on Instagram from Hilton’s 21st birthday party in 2002 at Studio 54 in New York City.

The pair smiled at the camera, as Hilton wore a sparkly dress with blue scarf and Jenner, 61, wore a black shirt with “Like a Virgin” written on it, as well as a crown that read “Paris.”

Happy Birthday Paris!!! I have known you since you were born and you have grown up to be an amazing young lady.. smart, kind, beautiful inside and out and always thinking of others..this is 15 years ago at studio 54 for your 21st birthday!!!! Always so much fun when we are all together…. love you!!!!! ❤💜 A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Feb 17, 2017 at 3:25pm PST

Jenner wasn’t the only one who wished Hilton, who turned 36 on Friday, a happy birthday. Kim Kardashian West sent her former BFF well wishes, too, as well as an homage to Hilton’s famous blonde locks.

Today's vibes channeling Paris! Happy Birthday @ParisHilton Can't wait to celebrate with you soon! 🔥💋🎈🎉 pic.twitter.com/yav6il6sdB — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 18, 2017

The pair last came together at Kris Jenner‘s annual Christmas Eve bash in December, and it was the first time they had reunited since designer Riccardo Tisci’s 2014 star-studded birthday party in Ibiza.

They used to be inseparable, of course — posing for paparazzi and hitting the club scenes together in the mid-2000s. Reality TV fans will even remember Kardashian West from her first appearances on Hilton’s show The Simple Life. She was Hilton’s assistant back then — organizing her closet and occasionally taking care of Hilton’s chihuahua, Tinkerbell.