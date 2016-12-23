Kris Jenner Gushes over Her ‘Little Christmas Cuties’ in Throwback Pic

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Kardashian Kristmas!

On Friday, the head of the Kardashian/Jenner household, Kris Jenner, 61, shared an adorable throwback photo of her oldest children celebrating Christmas with the caption, “My little Christmas cuties!! #FBF #Christmas #throwback #besttimeoftheyear.”

In the snap, a young Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, and Rob Kardashian are rocking matching dress clothes and sitting atop a piano chair together.

Jenner’s holidays are off to a great start this year. The momager enlisted the help of floral designer Jeff Leatham in order to create one epic holiday atmosphere in her house – a “Kandyland-chic” Christmas.

Kandyland-chic ❤️ Thank you @jeffleatham for helping me transform my home this Christmas!! I invited @archdigest to film the magical transformation! Watch the video on ArchitecturalDigest.com 🎄#christmas #besttimeoftheyear #happyholidays A photo posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 7:32am PST

Thank you so much @archdigest, it was amazing to work with you!!! #christmasmagic #ibelieveinsantaclaus @jeffleatham you are a genius!!!! A video posted by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 2:33pm PST

“One of the fun things is just deciding on what the theme of the tree is going to be because that sets the tone for the entire house,” Jenner told Architectural Digest.

The reality star’s decor consisted of more than just a massive tree. She filled her house with candy cane trees, white reindeer, garland that lines the various staircases, a special-ordered large red bear, and giant nutcrackers that stand out front her home.