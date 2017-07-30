Kris Jenner Covers Up in Vacation Yacht Photos After That Head-turning Bikini Pic

Kris Jenner may have a rockin’ bikini body, but she also looks just a good when she’s slightly more covered up.

On Sunday, Jenner shared new vacation photos from her summer getaway trip with boyfriend Corey Gamble. The 61-year-old mom had been posting several snaps from her stay in southern France, but it now looks like the couple’s latest stop in their jet-setting adventures is in Greece.

In one recent photo the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared, Jenner is seen lounging on a yacht in a flowing multi-colored dress with the simple caption, “#naptime.”

In another post, the Kardashian matriarch is pictured sitting on the diving board of the boat in a one-piece swimsuit with a gorgeous view of the ocean and mountains behind her. “Living life on the edge #greece #peaceful #blessed #grateful#flag,” Jenner wrote.

These aren’t the only recent Instagram photos of the mother-of-six’s age-defying figure.

Just one day earlier, Khloé Kardashian took the social media world by storm when she shared a jaw-dropping photo of her mom in a steamy patterned white two-piece with a white crocheted coverup.

“Kris Jenner looking like a snack,” Kardashian wrote. “I see you mommy! #6kidsandbad!”