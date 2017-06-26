Inside Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s Relationship: ‘They Will Never Get Married,’ Says Source

Kris Jenner has been dating Corey Gamble for almost three years, but it doesn’t seem likely that there will be wedding bells in their future.

“Kris is still seeing Corey. Sometimes they seem fine and sometimes not great,” a source tells PEOPLE about the KarJenner family matriarch and Gamble’s relationship.

Though Jenner, 61, and Gamble, 36, have been dating since November 2014, the source says that the couple’s “relationship is more business than romantic.”

“Kris is basically his sugar mama,” says the source.

“They will never get married,” the source adds.

Earlier this year, Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that although their age difference doesn’t bother her (“age is just a number,” she said), she’s not looking looking to walk down the aisle again.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star told DeGeneres in February. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie and Kurt’s book. Or Kourtney’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?”

While she won’t be embracing the title of bride anytime soon, she will be able to add another feather to her grandma cap! Last week, PEOPLE confirmed that Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have hired a surrogate to carry their third child.

“Kris never wanted Kim to get pregnant again,” the source says. “Kim had a very difficult time during both pregnancies and it was hard on Kris too.”

Kardashian West, 36, suffered from placenta accreta during her pregnancies with 4-year-old daughter North and 18-month-old son Saint. (Placenta accreta is a condition in which the placenta grows into the wall of the womb and prevents it from easily detaching at the time of birth.) But now that the couple has partnered with a surrogate to carry the third West sibling, grandma Jenner is breathing a sigh of relief.

“She was very worried,” the source explains of the health concerns Jenner had for her daughter about carrying another child. “Kris will be very excited about another baby and thinks using a surrogate is a great idea.”