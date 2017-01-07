'Little Lovebugs'! Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian Are Matchy-Matchy in Adorable Flashback Photo

Everybody say cheese!

Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian stole the show in mom Kris Jenner‘s Instagram photo shared on Friday.

In honor of flashback Friday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch took fans back in time to when her four oldest children still twinned and color-coordinated for annual family photos.

“These little lovebugs… #FBF #matchinginpolkadots #family #love #throwback,” Jenner, 61, captioned the adorable decades-old photo of the Kardashian siblings smiling for the camera.

In the sweet pic, Kourtney, Kim and Khloé all don the same red and black polka dot dress with puffed sleeves and a red bow in each of their half-up hairstyles while little brother Rob sports a black sweater, white polo shirt and red tie.

And in celebration of Christmas, the proud mama gave fans a little present on social media. On Dec. 25, she shared a throwback photo of her four eldest children matching in black and white outfits from the days when Rob was still a baby.

“My little Christmas cuties!! #FBF #Christmas #throwback #besttimeoftheyear,” the mother of six captioned the pic.