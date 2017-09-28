That’s amour!

On Wednesday, Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima packed on the PDA at the Parc des Princes in Paris where Bendjima’s favorite soccer team, Paris Saint-Germain F.C., defeated FC Bayern Munich.

The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in May, were spotted passionately kissing in the stands near other celebrity guests Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell.

While Kardashian, 38, appeared to be embracing the moment with her eyes closed, Bendjima, 24, kept his eyes open and on the field.

Bendjima shared videos from the match on his Instagram Story including footage of PSG player Neymar Jr. and Bayern’s Arjen Robben.

On Tuesday, Kardashian returned to Paris for the first time since her sister Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint in her hotel room by masked men dressed as police officers during Paris Fashion Week last October and robbed of $10 million worth of jewels (including her $4 million engagement ring).

Her trip came less than 24 hours after it was revealed that her sister Khloe is pregnant with her first child. And Khloe is not the only one expecting, last week news broke that younger sister Kylie Jenner is also pregnant. Kim is expecting a new addition to her family too via surrogate.