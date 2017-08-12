Kourtney Kardashian Likes Her Relationship with Younes ‘Because It’s All Fun and Play,’ Says Source

Kourtney Kardashian just wants to have fun.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 38, has been enjoying her time with new (and much younger) beau Younes Bendjima. A source close to the reality TV show tells PEOPLE Kardashian “likes her relationship with Younes, because it’s all fun and play.”

The mother of three has been vacationing with Bendjima, 23, in Egypt, with the source adding, “Kourtney had the best trip.”

“She likes going to exotic places with him,” the source says. “They already have another trip planned. She seems very happy.”

Kardashian jetted to Egypt earlier this month “with Younes and several friends,” including her BFF Simon Huck, a source said.

“They are visiting historic sites like the Pyramids of Giza,” the source said. “They have also enjoyed the north coast’s Hacienda Bay and the beaches.”

Kardashian and Bendjima first sparked romance rumors in May when they stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles and were later spotted cuddling at a luxury private villa in Cannes.

“She is single and having fun,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, noting that the fling is “not serious.” “She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent.”