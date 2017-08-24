Kourtney Kardashian Takes Boyfriend Younes Benjima to Justin Bieber’s Church in Beverly Hills

Kourtney Kardashian and boyfriend Younes Bendjima are bringing religion into their relationship.

The couple, who first sparked dating rumors in May, went to church together at Hillsong in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday night.

Justin Bieber — who Kardashian hooked up with for a few months beginning in July 2015 — is a well-known parishioner at that church. The reality star, 38, and “Sorry” singer, 23, both attended the Aug. 16 evening service in Hollywood as well.

Kardashian and Bieber were last spotted together in January when they spent time at the Peppermint Club in West Hollywood following Cash Warren’s birthday celebration.

“[They] hung out together with friends, but didn’t spend the night together,” a Kardashian source told PEOPLE at the time. “They chatted, had fun but that was it.”

RELATED VIDEO: Super Exhausted’: Why Justin Bieber Canceled His Purpose World Tour

Lately, the pop star has been even more involved with Hillsong, with a source saying that Bieber’s faith has helped him recuperate since canceling the remainder of his Purpose tour in July.

“Justin needs a church that will say, ‘We love you, we accept you, but you need to tone down some of your behavior,’ ” an insider previously told PEOPLE. “He also needs someone to remind him — actually, we all need someone to remind us — that it’s not all about you.”

In an Aug. 3 statement, Bieber explained that he needed time off to better himself and reflect: “I am extremely blessed to have people in the past few years help me build my character back up reminding me of who I am and who I want to be!!!. Reminding me my past decisions and past relationships don’t dictate my future decisions and my future relationships.”

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Aug 2, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

The source reaffirmed that Hillsong has provided a positive community for the Canadian singer. “Justin has a really deep faith, and he truly loves God,” the source said at the time. “He has found a church family that accepts him and loves him for who he is, not for his fame or money.”