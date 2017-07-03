Kourtney Kardashian and 23-Year-Old Model Beau Younes Bendjima Hold Hands During St. Tropez Trip

It’s just like Kourtney Kardashian to keep fans guessing!

Just when it seemed like things between Kardashian and 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima had cooled off, the Keeping up with the Kardashians star was spotted out with Bendjima in France over the weekend.

The love birds held hands during a sweet stroll through St. Tropez on Sunday, with Kardashian appearing to burst into laughter during a conversation with her model beau.

The outing seems to mark the end of a brief break between the two, as a source previously told PEOPLE that the stars likely aren’t going the distance.

“Since her Europe trip with Younes, Kourtney has been laying low,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “She hasn’t seen Younes recently. She isn’t focused on dating.”

new phone who dis A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 2, 2017 at 2:03pm PDT

Kardashian and Bendjima first sparked romance rumors in May when they stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles and were later spotted cuddling at a luxury private villa in Cannes.

“She is single and having fun,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, noting that the fling is “not serious.” “She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent.”

Although Kardashian’s romance with Bendjima may be just a fling, a source previously told PEOPLE that she is not looking to get back with her ex — and the father of her children Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — Scott Disick.

“Kourtney still isn’t thrilled with Scott” because of his excessive partying, another insider previously said.

“They don’t hang out as a family,” the source added. “He sees the kids, but that’s it. Kourtney is over his immature behavior.”