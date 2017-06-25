Why Kourtney Kardashian and New Fling Younes Bendjima Have Already Cooled Off

They were hot and heavy in Cannes last month, but Kourtney Kardashian and 23-year-old model Younes Bendjima likely aren’t going the distance.

“Since her Europe trip with Younes, Kourtney has been laying low,” a source tells PEOPLE exclusively. “She hasn’t seen Younes recently. She isn’t focused on dating.”

On the season finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Kardashian, 38, told her loved ones she felt a “life change coming on” and that she was ready to get back in the dating game.

“If I liked somebody I would obviously like to have them in my life more,” she said. “It just hasn’t happened.”

Meanwhile, she revealed her relationship with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick — with whom she shares three children, Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — is “just not meant to be.”

According to the source, “Kourtney still isn’t thrilled with Scott” because of his excessive partying. “They don’t hang out as a family. He sees the kids, but that’s it. Kourtney is over his immature behavior.”

Disick was seen partying last Thursday at L.A. hotspot 1OAK with a group of friends, including Bella Thorne, 19, who flew to Cannes with him for a few days of partying in May.

“Scott has people over at his house almost every night,” says the source. “He spends time with his kids a few times a week, but he continues to party.”