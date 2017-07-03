Kourtney Kardashian‘s flirty French vacation with model Younes Bendjima is continuing to heat up under the summer sun.

The 38-year-old reality TV star and 23-year-old Bendjima were spotted boating in St. Tropez, France, on Monday, with the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showing off her toned and tanned body in a black, embellished one-piece.

Kardashian paired her swimsuit with a few silver chain necklaces and some black sunglasses.

The couple’s day date came just after they were photographed on a sweet, hand-in-hand stroll through the French Riviera town on Sunday.

Prior to their trip, a source recently told PEOPLE that things had cooled off between the pair following their time together in Cannes two months ago.

“Since her Europe trip with Younes, Kourtney has been laying low,” the insider previously said of the pair’s brief break.

“She hasn’t seen Younes recently,” the insider added. “She isn’t focused on dating.”

RELATED VIDEO: Scott Disick: I Proposed to Kourtney Kardashian With a Ring — but We ‘Never Spoke About It Again’

The mom of three and the model first sparked romance rumors in May when they stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles.

“She is single and having fun,” a source told PEOPLE at the time, noting that the fling is “not serious,” and added, “She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent.”