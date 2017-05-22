Kourtney Kardashian is having fun and living in the moment.

On Sunday, the mother of three was spotted getting cuddly with model Younes Bendjima in Cannes, France, just weeks after the duo, who are casually dating, were out and about together in Los Angeles.

“She has been in France for a few days. She is vacationing with Younes and friends. The kids are in L.A. with Kourtney’s family. Younes is fun for Kourtney,” a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells PEOPLE.

Although the 38-year-old seems to be enjoying her time spent with Bendjima, 23, the source says their romance “will probably never to turn into more than a fling,” but adds, “it serves a purpose for now.”

“Younes is young, but very responsible,” the source says. “He doesn’t really party. He is very sweet to Kourtney.”

“Kourtney is having fun and he makes her happy. After all the drama with Scott, he is a great distraction. Scott is an absolute mess. Kourtney is aware, but seems less bothered by it. Scott hasn’t been around much for the kids,” says the source.

FROM PEN: Andy Cohen’s Top 5 Most Revealing Plead the Fifth Answers

The source adds: “Kourtney is like a single mom. She is also the best mom. She really deserves a break for a few days.”

In early May, a second source previously told PEOPLE that Kardashian’s on-and-off-again beau Scott Disick “doesn’t like that she is dating.”

“For him, it’s fine to hang out with girls, but when Kourtney does, he pouts,” the second source said about 33-year-old Disick, who recently got cozy with actress Bella Thorne during a dinner date in L.A. and days later was seen out and about again, dining with a blonde female friend.

But Disick’s feelings about the mother of his three children — they ended their nine-year relationship in 2015 and share Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — don’t seem to bother Kardashian.

“Kourtney doesn’t care what he thinks,” said the second source. “She just thinks he is the last person who should have any opinions about who she is dating.”