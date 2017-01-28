People

Bodies

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Tiny White Bikini on Family Vacation in Costa Rica

By

Posted on

Source: Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram
Kourtney Kardashian is soaking up the sun.

The reality star and mother-of-three, 37, is currently enjoying family time and warm weather on a tropical vacation in Costa Rica. And on Friday, the eldest Kardashian-Jenner sibling shared a photo of herself in a tiny white bikini.

“Island ting,” she captioned a photo of herself in a woven bikini top with matching high-waisted bottoms.

On Thursday, PEOPLE reported that the Kardashian and Jenner family was jetting down to Costa Rica for a tropical vacation — but without Scott Disick and Kanye West.

“Scott is still in the dog house from partying at Sundance,” a source revealed to PEOPLE. “Kourtney disinvited him.”

But on Friday, it was revealed in a photo on Kourtney’s Snapchat that the father of three joined Kim Kardashian West and her two children — North, 3, and Saint, 1 — his three kids — Mason, 7, Penelope 4, and Reign, 2 — Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Khloé Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and her beau, Tyga (as well as his son, King) on the trip.

In one post, Disick shared a photo of his friendly ex and their youngest child, Reign, seated in a helicopter.

“Mom,” he captioned the photo of Kourtney donning a one-piece bathing suit and jean shorts while adjusting Reign’s earphones.

The pair ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015 after Disick was spotted cozying up to another woman. But in the year since the duo called it quits, they have remained committed to co-parenting their three children.

In November, PEOPLE reported that exes were once again living together — but Kourtney was being “cautious” with her heart.

“She got screwed over by Scott so many times in the past,” the source said. “Kourtney is still protecting herself.”