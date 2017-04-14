Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick Have Night out on the Town Without the Kids

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick may be “back at it again with the coparenting skills,” but on Thursday night the two stepped out for a night on the town without the kids.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian stars were spotted at the Soho House in Malibu.

Both were dressed in casual looks — Kardashian, 37, in a pair of slim grey jeans and a loose-fitting black shirt. She accessorized the look with a pair of black pumps, a matching bag, and orange-tinted shades.

Disick, 33, kept it cool in dark jeans, a green hoodie and a beige bomber jacket with white sneakers.

Although they called it quits in October 2015, the pair are committed to co-parenting their three kids — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2.

Recently, Kardashian said they were making their children the priority in their relationship again — sharing a snap of herself and Disick on April 7 from their family vacation. “MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills,” she wrote in the post’s caption.

MOM and DAD back at it again with the coparenting skills. A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Apr 7, 2017 at 3:43pm PDT

Asked what their secret is to flawless co-parenting, 33-year-old Disick told PEOPLE in March, “I don’t know, and I don’t want to jinx it.”

“I don’t think we know any other way, to be honest. We never had any negativity between us and we made a very smooth transition into the way we live, and luckily, thank God, we’re able to see one another and still be with our children and, knock on wood, that we have that,” the father of three continued. “Thank God we have that and everyone is somewhat happy and it seems to work. It’s not broke, so don’t fix it.”

FROM COINAGE: Vacation Like a Kardashian: Here’s How Much It Will Cost You

On Wednesday night, Kardashian joined sister Kim Kardashian West and singer and actress Cher at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles to support the premiere of the new film The Promise.

Director Terry George’s new historical drama, starring Christian Bale and Oscar Isaac, focuses on the Armenian Genocide carried out by the crumbling Ottoman Empire (now modern day Turkey) during World War I. As the war drags on, the national mood gets worse and Armenian citizens become the victims of raging hate crimes and eventually genocide.

The late Kardashian patriarch, Robert, was of Armenian descent, and Kardashian West often speaks out about bringing awareness to the Armenian Genocide. Turkey has refused to officially recognize the events as a genocide.

Following the screening, the wife of Kanye West, 36, tweeted: “So proud of the movie #ThePromise Everyone please go see it and finally hear the story of the Armenian people.”