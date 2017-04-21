Hours after her sister Kim Kardashian West was spotted out in a dress decorated with an image of the Virgin Mary on Friday, Kourtney Kardashian posted a photo to Instagram of herself in a fur coat and holding a glass of champagne.

“Me after a mental breakdown,” text on the image reads, which showcases Kardashian also sporting a long-sleeved white shirt, black sweatpants and black and white Vans shoes.

While other celebrities have been taken to task for making light of mental illness, most of the ire regarding Kardashian’s post has been directed towards the fact that she is possibly wearing real fur in the photo.

“That poor animal had a mental breakdown before it was murdered,” reads one comment. “Please just stop wearing fur.”

“Disgusting photo @kourtneykardash,” reads another comment. “Those animals the died for that jacket & you wanna wear them WTF.”

Kardashian — whose brother-in-law Kanye West was hospitalized for mental health issues in 2016 — previously claimed she was “literally on the verge of a nervous breakdown” on a 2015 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

“I can’t believe that this is where my life is at right now. I’ve worked so hard to keep this family together, it just makes me sad for the kids,” the mother of three said on the show.

Kardashian has had her share of family drama, but the reality star was smiling while celebrating her 38th birthday at Disneyland on Tuesday with ex Scott Disick and their children: sons Mason, 7, and Reign, 2, and daughter, Penelope, 4.

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!