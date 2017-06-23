Newlywed GLOW: Alison Brie Is 'Sweet & Loving' with Husband Dave Franco — but Fierce in the Wrestling Ring
The 14 Essential Types of Kourtney Kardashian Selfies
How else would be celebrate the the eldest Kardashian sister?
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
1 of 14
1. THE BATHROOM SELFIE
It's common knowledge that the Kardashian clan has a penchant for snapping their best pics in their walk-in closets and/or bathrooms – maybe it's the IRL built-in Instagram filter?
2 of 14
2. THE BEDROOM SELFIE
She woke up like this! Kourtney is the queen at taking selfies straight from her bed. And we love her all the more for it.
3 of 14
3. THE BOOTY SELFIE
Kourtney certainly knows her best angle. The standout asset runs in the family, after all.
4 of 14
4. THE TWO-IS-BETTER-THAN-ONE SELFIE
While the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is always quick to feature sister cameos on her Instagram, the eldest Kardashian always gives the people what they want: Even more Kourtney.
5 of 14
5. THE ABS-BARING SELFIE
She works on her fitness – and isn't shy to show off her progress with the world.
6 of 14
6. THE KIDDIE SELFIE
Kourtney is a pro at elevating her Instagram game with adorable cameos by her kids, including youngest son, Reign.
7 of 14
7. THE WAIST TRAINER SELFIE
A favorite among the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, the waist trainer selfie never fails in flaunting Kourtney's cinched middle.
8 of 14
8. THE PARTY SELFIE
Serious question: If you don't snap a selfie at a party – did you even go at all?
9 of 14
9. THE FACELESS SELFIE
A simple crop is all it takes. How else will people peek at Kourtney's killer workout gear?
10 of 14
10. THE PRE-WORKOUT SELFIE
"Today's mission: To get my butt looking like Khloé Kardashian's," she writes on Instagram.
11 of 14
11. THE 'MOM LIFE' SELFIE
Kourtney is never one to not discuss motherhood – even if it means documenting her kids' silly habits, like leaving their sippy cup and pacifier on her. "Trying to take a five minute cat nap and I am being used as a table," she writes.
12 of 14
12. THE SNAPCHAT SELFIE
A flower crown is required for every trip to the doctor's office — if you're Kourtney.
13 of 14
13. THE SISTER SELFIE
Let's be honest: Khloé Kardashian makes every Instagram that much better.
14 of 14
14. THE 'LEGS FOR DAYS' SELFIE
Would we get as many likes as Kourtney if we recreated this same pose? Challenge accepted.
