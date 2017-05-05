Kourtney Kardashian is doing her best to put her relationship with Scott Disick behind her.

The E! reality star, 38, is now seeing model Younes Bendjima, 23, “but it’s not serious,” a source tells PEOPLE.

“She is single and having fun,” says the source. “She sees him when she has time. Everyone likes him. It’s very innocent.”

The source adds that Bendjima hasn’t met the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s three kids — Mason, 7, Penelope, 4, and Reign, 2 — but their father does have some feelings about the budding relationship.

“Scott is a typical guy about it,” the source says of Disick, 33, who has been off-and-on with the mother of his kids for years.

“He doesn’t like that she is dating,” adds the source. “For him, it’s fine to hang out with girls, but when Kourtney does, he pouts.”

But Disick’s feelings about her love life are apparently not high on Kardashian’s list of priorities.

“Kourtney doesn’t care what he thinks,” says the source. “She just thinks he is the last person who should have any opinions about who she is dating.”