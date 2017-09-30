We see London, we see France, we see Kourtney Kardashian‘s underpants!

On Saturday, the eldest Kardashian sibling shared a saucy Polaroid on Instagram of herself posing in black lingerie while eating a French pastry.

“Un pain au chocolate s’il vous plait,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star captioned the photo in French.

But don’t worry — Kardashian probably hasn’t abandoned her gluten-free diet.

A second version of the photo shared by Kardashian’s friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin, suggested the pastry was actually gluten-free. (The two are together in the City of Light for Paris Fashion Week.)

In 2016, Kardashian shared on her app why she made the decision to go gluten and dairy-free — and why she made her kids do it too.

“I kept battling with myself back and forth — like, why am I doing this diet? I have always felt fine before when eating dairy and gluten, but I do believe that we have one life to live and I would like to live it feeling my best,” Kardashian wrote. “I have noticed a great positive change in behavior with my children when we stick to a gluten-free and dairy-free diet. I don’t think everyone needs to eat this way but we had muscle testing done, which showed we all have sensitivities to corn, gluten and dairy.”

Although she does make some exceptions for her children: Mason, 7, and Penelope, 5.

“Of course, we pick our battles and I do let the kids have popcorn at the movies and a churro at Disneyland,” Kardashian added.

On Tuesday, Kardashian returned to Paris for the first time since her sister Kim Kardashian West was held at gunpoint in her hotel room by masked men dressed as police officers during Paris Fashion Week last October and robbed of $10 million worth of jewels (including her $4 million engagement ring).

Kardashian was joined by her boyfriend Younes Bendjima.

The couple first sparked dating rumors in May and were spotted together on Thursday at a soccer game in Paris, passionately kissing in the stands.

Of course, Karadshian’s trip to Paris isn’t the only big news for the KarJenners.

On Tuesday, PEOPLE confirmed Khloé Kardashian, 33, is expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloé’s pregnancy news came just days after sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Kylie Jenner, 20, was expecting a baby girl with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

On Thursday, Kim Kardashian West, 36, confirmed that she and her husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate in a teaser trailer for season 14 of KUWTK.