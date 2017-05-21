L’Amour en Cannes! Kourtney Kardashian Cuddles with New Guy Younes Bendijma in France

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted in Cannes snuggling with Younes Bendjima, the model who she has been casually dating, on Sunday.

The pair cuddled on a balcony, Kardashian dressed casually in black sunglasses and a loose ponytail while Bendjima wore a white T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick has been playing the field. Disick hit up a party bus in Las Vegas Saturday night after reportedly celebrating his 34th birthday — which coming up on May 26 — at 1 Oak earlier, according to TMZ. There was reportedly a stripper aboard, or “at least someone acting like one,” according to the outlet.

Disick was also spotted on a date with Bella Thorne in Los Angeles on Monday, and on Wednesday, the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen out and about again, dining with a blonde female friend.

“He doesn’t like that she is dating,” a source told PEOPLE in May of Disick and Kardashian’s on-again, off-again relationship. “For him, it’s fine to hang out with girls, but when Kourtney does, he pouts.”

While in town for the international film festival, Kardashian attended a dinner hosted by Jamie Reuben & Michael Kives with Arnold Schwarzenegger to celebrate Jean-Michel Cousteau’s documentary Wonders Of The Sea 3D. The 38-year-old wore a teeny-tiny pink and yellow cocktail dress for the occasion.

we cannes do no wrong A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on May 21, 2017 at 2:10pm PDT

Meanwhile at Cannes, sister Kendall Jenner made a case for jorts on the carpet.

The 21-year-old supermodel attended the Fashion For Relief charity event on Sunday wearing a pair of jean shorts glammed up by a black one-sleeved Alexandre Vauthier top that fell into a train behind her.

She accessorized with layered necklaces, a shimmering belt and simple black pointed heels.