L’Amour en Cannes! Kourtney Kardashian Cuddles with New Guy Younes Bendijma in France

By

Posted on

KCS Presse/MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian was spotted in Cannes snuggling with Younes Bendjima, the model who she has been casually dating, on Sunday.

The pair cuddled on a balcony, Kardashian dressed casually in black sunglasses and a loose ponytail while Bendjima wore a white T-shirt.

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s ex Scott Disick has been playing the field. Disick hit up a party bus in Las Vegas Saturday night after reportedly celebrating his 34th birthday — which coming up on May 26 — at 1 Oak earlier, according to TMZ. There was reportedly a stripper aboard, or “at least someone acting like one,” according to the outlet.

Disick was also spotted on a date with Bella Thorne in Los Angeles on Monday, and on Wednesday, the 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was seen out and about again, dining with a blonde female friend.

“He doesn’t like that she is dating,” a source told PEOPLE in May of Disick and Kardashian’s on-again, off-again relationship. “For him, it’s fine to hang out with girls, but when Kourtney does, he pouts.”

While in town for the international film festival, Kardashian attended a dinner hosted by Jamie Reuben & Michael Kives with Arnold Schwarzenegger to celebrate Jean-Michel Cousteau’s documentary Wonders Of The Sea 3D. The 38-year-old wore a teeny-tiny pink and yellow cocktail dress for the occasion.

we cannes do no wrong

A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on

Meanwhile at Cannes, sister Kendall Jenner made a case for jorts on the carpet.

The 21-year-old supermodel attended the Fashion For Relief charity event on Sunday wearing a pair of jean shorts glammed up by a black one-sleeved Alexandre Vauthier top that fell into a train behind her.

She accessorized with layered necklaces, a shimmering belt and simple black pointed heels.

 

 