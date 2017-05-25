Kourtney Kardashian Continues Public Romance with Younes Bendjima amid Scott Disick PDA with Bella Thorne

Kourtney Kardashian isn’t letting her ex Scott Disick‘s recent PDA with Bella Thorne stop her from enjoying her vacation — she’s got her own budding romance to focus on.

On Wednesday, Kardashian was spotted leaving the Gotha nightclub in Cannes hand-in-hand with her beau Younes Bendjima, a 23-year-old model. Kardashian, 38, opted for a sparkly pink minidress with a plunging neckline and baby pink heels, paired with a high, swinging ponytail.

The outing certainly isn’t their first: Kardashian and Bendjima, who have been seeing each other for about a month, have spent several days together in the French Riviera, and a source close to the reality star recently told PEOPLE that Bendjima is “fun for Kourtney.”

“Younes is young, but very responsible,” said the source. “He doesn’t really party. He’s very sweet to Kourtney.”

Meanwhile, Kardashian’s ex Disick, 33, with whom she shares three children, is also in Cannes — where he’s been getting close to his latest fling, 19-year-old Thorne.

The two first sparked romance rumors last week when they stepped out for a dinner date in Los Angeles, and after jetting out of Los Angeles together, the two were spotted cuddling on Wednesday as they lounged on sun beds at a luxury private villa.

Of the PDA pics, one source told PEOPLE that Thorne “really likes the attention,” and another source said the two are “having fun together — partying and acting very flirty.”

“There’s definitely chemistry, and they both seem to love the attention,” said the second source. “It’s not like they’re hiding.”

However, Disick and Thorne appeared to party separately on Wednesday evening: Disick was seen at Baoli nightclub without Thorne, while Thorne was spotted leaving their villa, presumably heading to an event in a sparkly gown and tiara.

Kardashian and Disick ended their nine-year relationship in July 2015. They’ve gone through ups and downs in their relationship ever since, though up until recently appeared to have been in a good place, spending plenty of time together as a family co-parenting their three kids.

Earlier this month a source told PEOPLE that Disick wasn’t taking well to his ex’s new relationship.

“Scott is a typical guy about it,” said the source. “He doesn’t like that she’s dating. For him, it’s fine to hang out with girls, but when Kourtney does, he pouts.”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs Sundays (9 p.m. ET) on E!