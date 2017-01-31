Game of Thrones' Kit Harington Reveals When — and How — He Lost His Virginity: 'I Was Probably Too Young'

Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is getting personal.

In an Elle interview published Monday, Harington, 30, revealed the circumstances under which he lost his virginity, which came much sooner than his character’s — Jon Snow — famous moment on the hit HBO show.

“Mine was a little less left-field than in a cave,” he said, joking about the scene. “It was a typical sort of teenage thing, at a party. I was probably too young.”

When asked if he was 13 years old when it happened, Harington replied, “No, but you’re not far off.”

“I think the girl and I just kind of wanted to,” he continued. “You either hold on and do it right, or you’re young and decide to get the monkey off your back.”

The British actor is currently dating his former onscreen love interest, Rose Leslie, whose character, Ygritte, took Snow’s virginity in a cave.

Harington revealed details of how their romance blossomed to L’Uomo Vogue in May 2016, saying it all came together on the set of the show in Iceland during filming for season two.

“Because the country is beautiful, because the Northern Lights are magical, and because it was there that I fell in love,” he said in the cover story for L’Uomo Vogue. “If you’re already attracted to someone, and then they play your love interest in the show, it becomes very easy to fall in love.”