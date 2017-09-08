Kirk Cameron Says God Sent Hurricanes to Teach Us 'Humility'

Kirk Cameron thinks he has these hurricanes all figured out.

The former Growing Pains star and evangelical Christian has taken to Facebook to post a finger-wagging message that assumes God sent the incredibly destructive and devastating Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma as divine punishment for our collective sins and to teach us “humility.”

“This is a spectacular display of God’s immense power,” Cameron says in a video, which has more than 250,000 views. “When he puts his power on display, it’s never without reason. There’s a purpose. And we may not always understand what that purpose is, but we know it’s not random, and we know that weather is sent to cause us to respond to God in humility, awe and repentance … Maybe share that with your kids when they ask why this is happening.”

He quoted The Bible’s Old Testament to note that God “causes [storms] to happen for punishment, or to water his land to demonstrate his faithful love.”

Continues Cameron: “How should we look at two giant hurricanes coming back to back like this? Do we write them off as coincidence? Do we write it off as a statistical anomaly? Wow! Who would’ve thought? Is it just Mother Nature in a bad mood?”

Actually, many scientists would agree with Cameron’s sarcasm and note there is indeed something that increases the likelihood of anomalous and extreme weather events such as hurricanes — even, say, that Harvey and Irma are probably stronger because of it — and have only been pointing it out with increasing concern for decades now.

Here’s the Red Cross disaster relief page for donating to help hurricane victims.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com