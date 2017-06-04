Kim Zolciak-Biermann Has Epic Comeback After Look-alike Daughter Brielle Jokes About Her Mom’s Age

Mama’s got jokes.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann knew just what to do when her 20-year-old daughter Brielle Biermann made a snarky remark about her age.

A fan praised a photo of Zolciak-Biermann donning a bikini on Twitter over the weekend, writing, “She’s a mother of 6 and she’s 40 WOW.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star jokingly corrected the fan about her age, responding, “Whoaaaa I just turned 39.”

That’s when Brielle chimed in, “u look 40.”

Instead of letting the diss slide, Zolciak-Biermann wrote back, “Hmm why is it ppl can’t tell us apart then! # HatersAreMyMotivators # GirlBye.”

The mother-daughter duo have been dubbed look-alikes on many occasions, including when Zolciak-Biermann shared a throwback photo of herself at 16 split with a photo of Brielle.

Wrote the reality TV star, “Welllll.. wow @briellebiermann.”

Brielle and her mother have even had the same plastic surgery. Both ladies have had lip fillers – but that’s it, Brielle insists.

Zolciak-Biermann has six children total. Married to professional football player Kroy Biermann since November 2011, she and her husband share twins Kaia Rose and Kane Ren, 3, as well as sons Kash Kade, 4½, and Kroy Jagger “KJ,” 6. Brielle and her sister Ariana, 15, are Zolciak-Biermann’s children from previous relationships.