Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Son Kash Meets Stray Dog a Month After His Terrifying Attack

Their 4-year-old son Kash was bit by a dog in April that sent him to the hospital and in danger of losing his eyesight in his left eye. But that didn’t stop Kim Zolciak-Biermann and Kroy Biermann from inviting a stray dog to the doorstep of their vacation home in Turks and Caicos on Saturday.

Zolciak-Biermann documented the incident on Snapchat, which began when her chef and friend Tracey Bloom found the stray black dog — who appeared to have recently given birth — out in the rain.

While Kroy fed the animal slices of roast beef and other food, the dog slowly made her way up to the doorstep of the Don’t Be Tardy stars’ villa.

“So precious,” Zolciak-Biermann, 39, said. “We’re giving her all the roast beef we have. …We have to go find her babies — I think they’re over there in the brush or something.”

It didn’t take long for Kash to appear, wanting to meet the dog. Standing outside with his sister, Zolciak-Biermann warned him not to get too close as her husband fed the pooch.

“You guys back up,” she said. “Do not get too close. [The dog] gets very nervous, she’s very nervous. Back up you guys, she’s very nervous. Please back up. Kash.”

But ultimately, Zolciak-Biermann praised her son for his big heart — captioning a shot of him that said “Kash is the sweetest little guy.”

“Kash has been trying to give her his breakfast all morning, go figure,” she said in the video — later pointing out that the daddy dog was a few feet away, guarding the puppies. “Is that not the cutest thing you’ve ever seen in your life?”

This isn’t the first time Kash has come face-to-face with a dog since his April 23 attack.

Last weekend, Kash enjoyed some sweet puppy love when he cuddled up with some dogs that were brought to his home — something his parents wanted to do to help him get over any fear of animals he might have had after the attack.

The former Real Housewives of Atlana star explained in an Instagram post that she and her husband thought it was “super important” for their young son to continue to spend time with animals following his hospitalization in April, which was the result of a dog bite.

“Kroy and I felt it was super important to continue to encourage Kash to be around animals,” she said, captioning a photo of her son holding a little puppy. “Kash is an absolute animal lover and I didnt/don’t want him to fear animals after all he has been through.”

She went on to explain that on Kash’s second day in the hospital, a service dog was visiting the children. When she asked her son if he wanted to see the animal, “he screeched ‘Yes’ and was all snuggled up to the dog in less than a minute as if nothing ever happened!”

During a sit-down appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the mother of six also revealed that she “could see [Kash] being a vet at some point, that’s how much he loves dogs, cats.”

Kash is on the mend from the attack, and healing well. “He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about,” Zolciak-Biermann told Andy Cohen. “The rest we can fix!”