Kim Zolciak-Biermann Dedicates Sweet Valentine’s Day Post to Husband Kroy: ‘Thank You for Loving Me’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is feeling the love!

In honor of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, the Don’t Be Tardy star penned a sweet tribute to her husband, Kroy Biermann, on Instagram.

“My ride or die [heart],” Kim, 38, began the post, which accompanied a selfie of the couple sitting cuddled up on the beach.



“Happy Valentines Day! No words to truly describe how much I love you! I love every single inch of you!” she continued. “Just so damn grateful to be your wife! Thank you for loving me like you do! #SuperMan #My[heart].”

The Bravo personality, who is returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta, married the former NFL player in 2011 and will be celebrating her sixth anniversary with her husband this November.

In the five-and-a-half years since they wed, Kim — who is mother to Brielle, 19, and Ariana, 15 from a previous relationship — and Kroy, 31, have welcomed four children: KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and twins Kane and Kaia, 3.

But although the mother of six took to social media on Feb. 14 to celebrate her hubby, she definitely doesn’t need Valentine’s Day to remind the world of her love for her husband!

On Feb. 1, Kim gave an adoring shout out to Kroy while they enjoyed their beachfront vacation with family.

“So incredibly thankful for the MOST incredible man that has ever walked this planet. My rock, my best friend, my confidante, my lover, my strength, my Inspiration. You amaze me @kroybiermann,” she began the heartfelt post, which was accompanied by a picture of the two standing side-by-side on the beach: Kroy donning a checkered Speedo and Kim in a bikini.

“You daily are a perfect example to our children of how selfless, nurturing, and generous a human should be. Your discipline, your structure, your determination is incredible to me,” Kim continued the post.

“I love you so much and there isn’t a second that goes by in a day that I don’t look at you and smile and feel so loved, so respected, so cherished and so honored to be your wife,” she concluded the note, and added the hashtags, “#ThankYouGod #APerfectExampleOfARealMan #BlessedAndIknowIt.”