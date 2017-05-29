Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Son Kash Cuddles Up with Puppies One Month After Terrifying Dog Bite

One month after he suffered a terrifying dog bite, Kim Zolciak-Biermann‘s son Kash is enjoying some sweet puppy love!

Over the weekend, 4-year-old Kash (and his daddy Kroy Biermann) cuddled up with some adorable puppies that were brought to the Don’t Be Tardy star’s home.

Kim, 39, explained in an Instagram post shared Sunday that she and her husband thought it was “super important” for their young son to continue to spend time with animals following his hospitalization in April, which was the result of a dog bite.

“Kroy and I felt it was super important to continue to encourage Kash to be around animals,” Kim captioned a photo of her son holding a little puppy. “Kash is an absolute animal lover and I didnt/don’t want him to fear animals after all he has been through.”

The reality star explained that on Kash’s second day in the hospital, a service dog was visiting the children. When she asked her son if he wanted to see the animal, “he screeched ‘Yes’ and was all snuggled up to the dog in less than a minute as if nothing ever happened!”

Kroy also got in on the snuggling session with his young son, whose little face was lathered with puppy kisses.

The Bravo personality took to Instagram at the end of last month to reveal that her son was bitten by a dog and suffered “very traumatic injuries,” and was taken to the hospital as a result.

“I don’t know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life,” she wrote.

But since he was discharged from the hospital, Kash has been on the mend and is improving each day.

“Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good!” Kim shared in a May 9 Instagram post.



“Kash has taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade,” she wrote and added the hashtags “#IBelieveInAngels #GodIsSoGood.”