Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gushes over Healing Son Kash After Dog Attack Left Her 'Completely Out of Control'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann recently endured one of the most difficult moments in her life, but she’s thankful for what it taught her.

In April, the Don’t Be Tardy star’s 4-year-old son, Kash, was the victim of a horrific dog bite on his face. But since the Bravo star first revealed the sobering news of the incident on Instagram on April 23, posting a photo of her son lying in a hospital bed alongside her husband Kroy Biermann, Kash has been on the mend and healing at home.

“Kash has taught me so much these last 3 weeks, who would have thought a 4 year old could teach a 38 (almost 39 on Friday) year old so much,” Kim, 38, captioned a photo of her son swimming in a pool on Wednesday.

“Having a positive attitude is super important I taught him that, but he taught me to trust in the process EVERY step of the way,” she continued. “I’m such a control freak and in this situation I was completely out of control.”

She concluded: “I love you my nugget!! He can swim finally, back to school today, and is healing nicely! GOD IS SO GOOD and so are all of you. The power of prayer is something I tell ya 😉 THANK YOU 😘.”



Last week, the mother of six shared an image of Kash’s face, which showcased his recovering eye wound.

“Kash and our entire family want to Thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers! Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good!” Kim wrote.



During a sit-down appearance Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the mother of six noted that Kash is very much an “animal lover,” but noted that she was unable to discuss the circumstances of the incident or the identity of the owner of the dog at this point.

“I mean, he was just unfortunately bit by a dog,” she said. “He’s an animal lover — I could see him being a vet at some point, that’s how much he loves dogs, cats.”