Kim Zolciak-Biermann Pens Emotional Note as 'Sensitive & Shy' Son Kash Starts Kindergarten: 'I Lost It'

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is having an emotional start to the week.

The Don’t Be Tardy star — who is mom to Brielle, 20, Ariana, 15, KJ, 6, Kash, 4, and twins Kaia and Kane, 3 — took to Instagram on Monday to share an emotional post as Kash started kindergarten.

“1st day of Kindergarten,” she captioned a photo of herself with Kash, KJ and husband Kroy Biermann, 31. “@kashbiermann did great getting out of the car…and as soon as he did I LOST it. My hubby and @arianabiermann were so sweet talking me down!”

“Kj started 1st grade Thursday of last week (and I’m surprised he isn’t president of his school yet) lol but my nugget Kash is a bit more sensitive and shy,” she added. “There is something about boys that just gets me. THANK YOU for all of your sweet comments through all my tears last night I didn’t feel as crazy knowing so many of you are going through the same. Love all of you. Have a fantastic day and I’ll let you know if I hop in my car and go pick him up.”

It’s been an eventful few months for the Bravo star’s son: This past spring, Zolciak-Biermann, 39, who will be returning as a cast member on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, had to take Kash to the hospital after he was bitten by a dog.

“I don’t know where to start,” she shared on Instagram at the time. “The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I’ve never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life.”

In the months since the incident, Kash has recovered from his injuries.

“He’s doing great,” Zolciak-Biermann told Andy Cohen in early May. “He actually has perfect vision in both eyes, which is all we care about. The rest we can fix!”

Though the ordeal wasn’t easy for the family, Zolciak-Biermann says she’s learned many valuable lessons as a result.

“Kash has taught me so much these last 3 weeks,” she reflected on Instagram after the incident. “Who would have thought a 4 year old could teach a 38 (almost 39 on Friday) year old so much?”