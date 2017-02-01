Kim Zolciak-Biermann Dedicates Loving Post to Husband Kroy: ‘My Rock, My Best Friend, My Lover’

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is blessed — and she knows it.

The Don’t Be Tardy star took to Instagram on Tuesday to give an adoring shout out to her husband and former NFL player, Kroy Biermann.

“So incredibly thankful for the MOST incredible man that has ever walked this planet. My rock, my best friend, my confidante, my lover, my strength, my Inspiration. You amaze me @kroybiermann,” she began the heartfelt post, which was accompanied by a picture of the two standing side-by-side on the beach: Kroy donning a checkered Speedo and Kim in a bikini.

“You daily are a perfect example to our children of how selfless, nurturing, and generous a human should be. Your discipline, your structure, your determination is incredible to me,” Kim, 38, continued the post.

“I love you so much and there isn’t a second that goes by in a day that I don’t look at you and smile and feel so loved, so respected, so cherished and so honored to be your wife,” she concluded the note, and added the hashtags, “#ThankYouGod #APerfectExampleOfARealMan #BlessedAndIknowIt.”

For the past few days, the couple has been enjoying a beachfront vacation in Kim’s “happy place,” which has been filled with lots of sun, sand and bathing suits.

The Bravo personality married the athlete in 2011 and will be celebrating her sixth anniversary with her husband this November.

In the five-and-a-half years since they wed, Kim — who is mother to Brielle, 19, and Ariana, 15 from a previous relationship — and Kroy, 31, have welcomed four children: KJ, 5, Kash, 4, and twins Kane and Kaia, 3.